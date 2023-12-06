Bandla Ganesh pledges to sleep at LB Stadium tonight

Hyderabad: Ahead of Revanth Reddy taking oath as Chief Minister on Thursday. Bandla Ganesh on Wednesday said that he will sleep at the LB Stadium tonight with 200 per cent as mentioned earlier. After taking care of all the arrangements, it will take time to do the work.

He said that he is happy that Congress has come to power in Telangana and Revanth Reddy has become the Chief Minister. He said that he already knew this matter and did not want the position.