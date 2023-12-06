Live
- Adani stocks outperform Nifty over last seven days
- BJP MPs, including Union ministers, elected to assemblies quit Parliament; likely to join state governments
- Parts of city suffer from inundation, relief work expedited
- Volkswagen India offers priority check for Michaung flood-damaged vehicles; beefs up staff, spares
- Markets scale fresh lifetime highs; Nifty nears 21k-level
- About 33,000 notices sent by CBIC officers for discrepancies in GST returns filed in FY18, FY19
- Gold plunges Rs 400; silver tumbles Rs 400
- Empowering Workforce: Shahi Exports Invests 1.2 Million Hours in Employee Development
- Bridge washed away 3 years back waiting for reconstruction
- Flood alert to Prakasam Barrage
Bandla Ganesh pledges to sleep at LB Stadium tonight
Ahead of Revanth Reddy taking oath as Chief Minister on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Ahead of Revanth Reddy taking oath as Chief Minister on Thursday. Bandla Ganesh on Wednesday said that he will sleep at the LB Stadium tonight with 200 per cent as mentioned earlier. After taking care of all the arrangements, it will take time to do the work.
He said that he is happy that Congress has come to power in Telangana and Revanth Reddy has become the Chief Minister. He said that he already knew this matter and did not want the position.
