Bangaru Bonam presented to deity at Golkonda temple

Hyderabad: The historic and famous Sri Lal Darwaja Simhavahini Temple, under the auspices of the Sri Mahankali Temple Committee, presented a Bangaru Bonam, silk clothes and vodi biyyam to the historical Golkonda Jagadamba Ammavaru on Friday.

The family members of the temple committee chairman B Maruti Yadav and temple committee representatives performed special pujas to the goddess at the Sri Lal Darwaja Simhavahini Ammavari temple.

Later, the procession, carrying the Bangaru Bonam on their heads with bands, left Lal Darwaja and reached the Golkonda Jagadamba Ammavari temple. There, the temple committee chairman Chanti Babu warmly welcomed the temple committee members and presented the Bangaru Bonam, silk clothes and vodi biyyam to the goddess.

On this occasion, the temple committee chairman Maruti Yadav was felicitated by the committee members. Former chairmen of the temple committee K Vishnu Goud, Tirupati Narasingha Rao, general secretaries Posani Satishmudiraj, B Amar Yadav, committee representatives A Chandra Kumar, G Harish Goud, A Vinod Kumar, Y Seshu Narayana, A Yashwanth Goud, B Vitthal, Gaddam Ravi and others participated in this program.