Bangladeshi woman held for prostitution

Hyderabad: The city police apprehended a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman who had entered India illegally and was involved in prostitution. The police arrested a couple who gave the woman shelter and used her for the flesh trade.

According to the police, the woman illegally entered the country two months ago, reached Hyderabad via Kolkata, and was staying at a house in Chandrayangutta in Old City. It came to light when she went to a customer without informing the couple, resulting in a fight between them.

The police investigations revealed that Sheikh Sania (27), whose mother is Bangladeshi and whose father is in India, had many contacts in Kolkata. She had a love marriage with Mohammed Salman (24), a worker at a garment shop, and the couple was staying in Chandrayangutta.

The police said Sania revealed that she came into contact with a Bangladeshi woman, Akhter (22) on a chatting app used by Bangladesh and Myanmar nationals. They became friends, and the Bangladeshi woman asked her if she could earn some money in Hyderabad. When Sania told her that she can earn Rs 10,000 a month by working as a maid and Rs 20,000 through prostitution, the Bangladeshi woman replied that she is ready for any work to make money. After illegally crossing the border to enter India, she reached Kolkata and, from there, boarded a train to Secunderabad. Sania and her husband picked her up from the railway station and brought her to their house. They then started using her for prostitution. Sania used to accompany her to customers and bring her back. On February 9, when Sania had gone to her neighbour’s house, the Bangladeshi woman received a call on the former’s mobile phone. A customer wanted her to come to Attapur. She took an auto-rickshaw and reached the location.

Meanwhile, Sania started looking for Akhter, and after not finding her, she checked her mobile phone. She called the number from which the last call was received, and the person told her that Akhter had come to Attapur.

The couple reached there and had an argument with Akhter. The Bangladeshi woman snatched the mobile phone from Sania’s hand and dialled 100 to inform the police. In subsequent investigations revealed that Akhter has a husband and two children in Bangladesh. The police registered a case against the trio and took up an investigation.