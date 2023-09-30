Bank Holidays in October 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 9 days

The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays and differs with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.



In October 2023, all the banks will remain closed for 9 days, i.e., the holiday list includes five Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, Bathukamma, Maha Ashtami and Vijaya Dashami. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.



Bank Holidays in Telangana in October 2023



October 1 - Sunday



October 2 - Monay - Gandhi Jayanti

October 8 - Sunday

October 14 - Second Saturday - First Day of Bathukamma

October 15 - Sunday

October 22 - Sunday - Maha Ashtami

October 24 - Tuesday - Vijaya Dashami

October 28 - Fourth Saturday

October 29 - Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. Customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates for the state holidays. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.