Bank manager blackmailed by cybercriminals
- A bank manager deposited 1 lakh 56 thousand rupees in the account of cyber criminals, thinking that his reputation would be lost.
- However, the cyber criminals who do not give up.. In the end there is nothing to do or the bank manager who approached the cyber crime police
Nagarkurnool: A bank manager in Nagar Kurnool district was hit by a cyber attack. A bank manager residing in the district center a few days ago received the account verification details from a private bank, thinking that it was true, he opened the link and provided the personal information of the Aadhaar card, PAN card details. But cyber administrators created a fake account account. The bank manager deposited some money in the account.
After three days the money in the account disappeared. Shortly after the disappearance, the bank manager received a phone call. When an unknown person called and told him to deposit money in the account, he realized that he had been cheated. However, the said cyber fraudster morphed the bank manager's WhatsApp DP and photo into a nude picture and threatened to send money to 300 people in the bank manager's contact list if money is not given.
The bank manager got scared and started paying. So those related to the other loanapps also started calling him and threatening him. Finally a case was registered and investigations are being done after approaching the cyber crime police. However, he still receives calls from cybercriminals. The bank manager expressed his regret that till now he had paid 1 lack 56 thousand rupees to the cyber criminals because he could not tell anyone because he felt that his reputation would be damaged. In view of this incident, the police are warning people to be careful from cyber criminals.