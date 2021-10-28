Banswada: Students fall ill after midday meals

Banswada: More than 70 students fall sick after having mid-day meals at Mandal Parishad Girls Primary School in Birkur mandal on Wednesday.

According to sources, on Wednesday, 264 students out of the total 321 had attended the school and they ate mid-day meals. All the students, who ate the meals, started vomiting after 3 pm in the schol. A teacher, Lakshminarayana, provided primary treatment and later Birkur PHC medical staff gave treatment to the students in the school. As the students continue to vomit, they called for 108 ambulance, which didn't come even after one hour.

Meanwhile, parents in large numbers came to know about their wards' sickness and rushed to the school. Alleging that teachers' negligence caused the sickness, they argued with the teachers.

Later the students were shifted to Banswada local hospital.

After learning about the incident, State Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday met the students at the local area hospital. He said there is no danger to the children.

After speaking with the children, the Speaker instructed the doctors to give them best treatment. He directed the authorities to investigate and take action against those responsible and also to take appropriate precautions to prevent similar incidents from taking place in future.