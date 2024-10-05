  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bathukamma Celebrations at Government Boys Junior College

Bathukamma Celebrations at Government Boys Junior College
x
Highlights

On Saturday, Bathukamma celebrations were held at the Government Boys Junior College in Nagarkurnool town, as informed by the college principal, G. Madhavi.

Nagar Kurnool : On Saturday, Bathukamma celebrations were held at the Government Boys Junior College in Nagarkurnool town, as informed by the college principal, G. Madhavi. She emphasized the significance of Bathukamma, stating that it promotes harmony with nature by using naturally blooming flowers, leaves, and other materials, making it highly beneficial for the environment.


She also highlighted the special recognition the festival holds in Telangana. The college faculty and students enthusiastically participated in the festivities, performing traditional folk dances.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick