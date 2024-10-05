Bathukamma Celebrations at Government Boys Junior College

Nagar Kurnool : On Saturday, Bathukamma celebrations were held at the Government Boys Junior College in Nagarkurnool town, as informed by the college principal, G. Madhavi. She emphasized the significance of Bathukamma, stating that it promotes harmony with nature by using naturally blooming flowers, leaves, and other materials, making it highly beneficial for the environment.





She also highlighted the special recognition the festival holds in Telangana. The college faculty and students enthusiastically participated in the festivities, performing traditional folk dances.

