Bathukamma Celebrations at the Animal Husbandry Department Office
Highlights
Nagar Kurnool: The Bathukamma festival was celebrated on Wednesday at the District Animal Husbandry Department office.
The event, held in the Nagar Kurnool town office, saw the participation of District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr. G.V. Ramesh, along with office staff, officials, and female employees.
The celebrations were marked by beautifully arranged Bathukammas made of colorful flowers, accompanied by Dandiya and Bathukamma songs and dances. The officials and employees enthusiastically participated in the Bathukamma festivities, enjoying the joyful atmosphere.
