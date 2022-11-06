Battle between BJP and TRS continues

Munugodu: With figures going up and down the fight between the BJP and TRS continues with TRS taking lead at the end of 5th round in Munugodu bypoll counting.

Round 5

TRS: 6162

BJP: 5245

Cong: 2675

Round 4

TRS: 4854

BJP: 4555

Cong: 1817

Round 3

TRS: 7390

BJP: 7426

Cong: 1926

Round 2

TRS: 7781

BJP: 8622

Cong: 1537

Round 1

TRS: 6646

BJP: 5350

Cong: 2100