Battle between BJP and TRS continues
Highlights
BJP and TRS continues with TRS taking lead at the end of 5th round in Munugodu bypoll counting.
Munugodu: With figures going up and down the fight between the BJP and TRS continues with TRS taking lead at the end of 5th round in Munugodu bypoll counting.
Round 5
TRS: 6162
BJP: 5245
Cong: 2675
Round 4
TRS: 4854
BJP: 4555
Cong: 1817
Round 3
TRS: 7390
BJP: 7426
Cong: 1926
Round 2
TRS: 7781
BJP: 8622
Cong: 1537
Round 1
TRS: 6646
BJP: 5350
Cong: 2100
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS