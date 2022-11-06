  • Menu
Battle between BJP and TRS continues

Battle between BJP and TRS continues
Highlights

BJP and TRS continues with TRS taking lead at the end of 5th round in Munugodu bypoll counting.

Munugodu: With figures going up and down the fight between the BJP and TRS continues with TRS taking lead at the end of 5th round in Munugodu bypoll counting.

Round 5

TRS: 6162

BJP: 5245

Cong: 2675

Round 4

TRS: 4854

BJP: 4555

Cong: 1817

Round 3

TRS: 7390

BJP: 7426

Cong: 1926

Round 2

TRS: 7781

BJP: 8622

Cong: 1537

Round 1

TRS: 6646

BJP: 5350

Cong: 2100

