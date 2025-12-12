A spiritual musical event at Chilkur Balaji temple

Hyderabad: A special spiritual and musical event was conducted at the sacred Chilkur Balaji Temple with profound devotion and cultural splendour on Friday.

Eleven devotional compositions of the renowned Telugu vaggeyakara Sri Rakamacharla Venkata Dasu were rendered for the first time ever in the divine presence of the Lord, composed in traditional bhajan style by Seshulatha Vishwanath.

The renditions, steeped in Telangana’s rich bhakti music heritage, moved the hearts of all devotees present.

Hereditary Archaka-cum-Trustees MV Soundararajan and CS Gopalakrishna were present as guests and offered their blessings.

Chief Priest CS Rangarajan enriched the programme with insightful commentary on each composition, explaining the musical depth, lyrical beauty, raga nuances, spiritual essence, and the hallmark features of the Dasu tradition in a manner easily understood by the devotees.

Prominent Carnatic musicians including Raghavacharyulu, Seshulatha Vishwanath, Pratima Shashidhar, amd Vidya Bharati,

participated and added melodic grace and devotional fervour to the event. Rakamacharla Venkata Dasu occupies a distinguished place in the world of bhakti music. His works reflect profound devotion, poetic excellence, rich raga structure, and spiritual depth comparable to the compositions of Bhadradri Ramadasu, Annamacharya, and Saint Tyagaraja. His keerthanas remain invaluable treasures that illuminate the glorious Telugu bhakti music tradition.

This programme stands as a significant step in reviving the traditional bhajan heritage and bringing renewed recognition to the splendour of Telangana vaggeyakaras.