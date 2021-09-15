Battle of Kurukshetra in Huzurabad: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: Several leaders from the Gouda community in Ghanmukhla village in Veenavanka mandal in the district joined the BJP in the presence of BJP leader Eatala Rajender.

Rajender invited them into the party offering them the party scarves. Speaking on the occasion he said CM KCR came out of the farmhouse and Pragati Bhavan because of the impact his resignation had created.

Dalits, Golla Kurmas and other castes were now being remembered by KCR, Rajender said, adding that he challenged the CM and minister T Harish Rao to contest in Huzurabad by-election instead of fielding others. "I believe in Huzurabad voters and have confidence to win over KCR. I may not compete with them in terms of money and power. But the people's support is with me. The battle of Kurukshetra is taking place in Huzurabad and we are on the side of the Pandavas" Rajender said.

He compared the TRS leaders roaming in the villages to wolves on a prowl for sheep and locusts on crops. It was time for the public to think seriously, he said, while asking public support in the ensuing by-election.

Ex-ZP chairperson T Uma and BJP district president Sampath Rao were present.