BC bandh peaceful

Hyderabad: Barring stray incidents, the ‘Telangana bandh’ called by the Backward Classes’ JAC (Joint Action Committee) demanding enhancement of reservation for BCs in seats and positions in local bodies was peaceful across the state on Saturday. However, many commuters faced hardships due to cancellation of bus services in Hyderabad and some of the districts until the public transportation services resumed in the afternoon.

By and large, shops and establishments remained open. Diwali shopping was not affected.

State Ministers, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders took out rallies and staged dharnas in the morning. Tension moments prevailed when a group of agitating BC activists pelted stones at malls as well as showrooms and vandalized a filling station at Nallakunta. Jewelry shops in Abids were forced to down their shutters, briefly affecting their gold sales on the auspicious Dhanteras during the Diwali festivities. Indicating how crucial the day is, many of these shops reopened soon after the BC activists left the place.

Common people struggled to reach their destinations as bus services to some districts were cancelled at Jubilee and Imliban bus stations despite the festive rush.

City dwellers had to shell out more money for travelling by autos and private cabs due to cancellation of bus services in the city. The Metro rail stations were overcrowded, with many people opting for Metro as an alternative to buses for travel.

Emergency services like medical, water supply etc. remained unaffected in the city despite the bandh. Filling stations were closed for two hours in the morning, with most of them resuming operations by 12 noon. Government and private institutions remained closed voluntarily, with bandh receiving widespread support from all sections of society and political parties.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud and State BC Welfare Minister led separate BC rallies in support of the bandh called by the BC JAC. Mahesh and the Minister said that the Congress government adopted bills to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in elections to local bodies.

They criticized the BJP-led Union government for keeping the related bills pending for a long time. The Congress leaders held the Centre responsible for non-approval of the BC reservation bills.

A group of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders, led by former ministers Srinivas Goud and G Kamalakar, took out motorbike rallies from the BRS Bhavan to the Bus Bhavan.

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader and MP E Rajendar staged a sit-in at the Jubilee Bus Station. He alleged that the Congress government was shedding crocodile tears on the issue of BC reservation.