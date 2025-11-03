BC leaders call for Telangana-style movement to secure reservations

Mahabubnagar: Backward Class (BC) leaders have urged the community to launch a Telangana-style mass movement to achieve 42% reservations for BCs in the state. Speaking at a ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme on Sunday, BC Samaj State Secretary and former Mahabubnagar District President Modal Srinivas Sagar said that just as the people of Telangana fought relentlessly for their statehood, BCs too must unite and fight for their fair share in political and social representation.

“Without a determined struggle, our demand for 42% reservation will remain a dream. Like the Telangana movement, BCs must rise collectively and fight until justice is achieved,” Sagar declared, receiving a strong response from the gathering.

Prominent BC intellectuals present at the meeting stressed that only legal safeguards, such as a constitutional amendment and inclusion under the Ninth Schedule, can ensure the full implementation of BC reservations—similar to the model in Tamil Nadu. They pointed out that political power for BCs can be achieved only when their ideology spreads across all sections of society, urging leaders, community associations, student unions, and intellectuals to come together for a united cause.

The meeting saw participation from several prominent figures, including Retired DEO Vijay Kumar, Prof Dr Ramaraju, Jurru Narayana Yadav, Ramesh Goud, and Two-Wheeler Mechanics Association Vice President T Krishna.