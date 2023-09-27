BC leaders to meet Congress bigwigs today

Hyderabad: For building pressure on State leadership over ticket allotment, the Telangana BC leaders will be meeting AICC leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal. While some leaders already left for Delhi on Tuesday, others who met AICC (TS) in-charge Manikrao Thakre and PCC chief A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad will be joining them.

The BC leaders in T Congress who are making hue and cry over their purported neglect in ticket allotment in the Assembly elections on Tuesday held separate meetings with Thakre and Revanth Reddy. Former MPs Ponnam Prabhakar, Madhu Yashki Goud, PCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and others met them to highlight their demand. While former PCC presidents V Hanumantha Rao and PonnalaLakshmaiah arrived at Delhi on Tuesday. “What we are demanding is not new. We are only demanding that the resolution which was passed supporting two seats in each Parliamentary segment to BCs be implemented. Tomorrow we shall be meeting Kharge, Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi in this endeavour,” Mahesh Kumar told The Hans India.

Some BC leaders who fear missing party tickets to Reddys who recently joined from BRS have upped the ante. They have been continuously reminding the leaders that 34-40 seats be allotted to them.