BC or SC, who will be PCC chief?

Hyderabad: Congress tries to balance caste equations within the party after announcing CLP leader. With Revanth Reddy declared as CLP leader and Chief Minister Designate, names of leaders from BC and SC communities are making rounds for consideration as TPCC chief.

According to sources, Husnabad MLA and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar who comes from Goud community is being offered the PCC president’s position.

Ponnam who started in the party as a student leader NSUI and also led the Union as its State president in Unified AP remains amongst the top choices. At the time of bifurcation he was the Member of Parliament from Karimnagar. Given his vast experience and important leader from Karimnagar, the BC leader’s name is considered.

However, the MLA who is hopeful of getting a plum Ministry in the Congress’s cabinet rejected the offer from the party.

Amongst other names include Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Madhira MLA from SC community. One of the top contenders for Chief Minister’s post has sought at least the Deputy CM’s position and is not ready to share the position with anybody.

In case he does get the Ministry of his choice it is believed that he may be choosing the party top position in the State.

Another SC leader, C Damodara Rajanarsimha who already served as Deputy CM in the Unified AP is also speculated to be considered.

The Andole MLA who enjoys the influence within the party and erstwhile Medak district is mostly likely to get a Ministry. But to maintain caste proposition the senior leader’s will be proposed.

However some seniors believe that a leader with good understanding with Revanth would be the best choice amongst the ones considered for the top party’s post.