BC Samaj Demands all political parties to appoint BC Leaders as District Presidents

Mahabubnagar: BC Samaj United Mahabubnagar District President M. Srinivas Sagar has called on all major political parties to appoint Backward Classes (BC) leaders as district presidents in the Palamuru region. Speaking at a press meet held near the Roads and Buildings Department Guest House, he highlighted the lack of representation for BC leaders in key leadership positions within parties.

“Currently, district presidents in all major parties belong to upper castes. With growing awareness among the BC community across the district, it is time to recognize the contributions of experienced BC leaders who have been dedicated to their parties for years,” he said.

Srinivas Sagar urged the Congress party to appoint BC leaders as district presidents, emphasizing their commitment to BC welfare by planning to implement 42% BC reservations in the upcoming local body elections. He added, “If Congress supports BC leadership, it will prove their dedication to the community.”

Referring to the BJP, he stated that the party portrays itself as a strong advocate for BCs and has many senior BC leaders within its ranks. “Providing leadership roles to BCs in the BJP will help strengthen their support among the community,” he noted.

He also pointed out that the TRS party, where a former minister currently holds the district president position, could benefit from appointing a BC leader. “This move would strengthen the party’s grassroots presence and bolster its future electoral prospects,” he remarked.

Srinivas Sagar concluded by stating that if all three major parties—Congress, BJP, and TRS—appoint BC leaders as district presidents, it would consolidate support from the BC community across the district and enhance their chances of electoral success.

Several leaders attended the event, including Rajaka Sangha District President Durgesh, BC Samaj Devarakadra Convener B. Shekhar, BC Samaj Bhootpur Mandal Convener Anjaneyulu, Rajaka Sangha Vice President Narasimhulu, General Secretary Dudyala Mallesh, and BC Samaj member Vishwanath.