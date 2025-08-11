BC Samaj pays tributes to jurist Shiv Shankar on birth anniversary

Mahabubnagar: The BC Samaj paid rich tributes to former Union Minister and eminent jurist P Shiv Shankar on his birth anniversary here on Sunday.

Recalling his pivotal role in securing reservations for Backward Classes and championing social justice, BC Samaj State secretary M Srinivas Sagar described Shiv Shankar as the “pillar of social justice” and credited him as the driving force behind the nationwide implementation of BC reservations.

“It was due to his legal acumen that the Mandal Commission report was safeguarded from being struck down in the Supreme Court,” he said.

The commemorative event was held at the BC Samaj erstwhile district office, where leaders from various caste associations and BC student unions garlanded Shiv Shankar’s portrait. Srinivas Sagar highlighted his key contributions, including the introduction of the Anti-Defection Law, and lauded his rise from a difficult childhood to serving as the Law Minister of India, becoming a role model for BC communities. He also noted Shiv Shankar’s humility in declining the post of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and praised his legal support to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the Emergency, which helped secure her acquittal in various cases.