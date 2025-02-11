  • Menu
BCs Being Deceived by Congress Government: Jogu Ramanna
Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Jogu Ramanna has strongly criticized the Congress government in Telangana, alleging that it is doing injustice to the Backward Classes (BCs) through the caste census survey report.

Hyderabad: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Jogu Ramanna has strongly criticized the Congress government in Telangana, alleging that it is doing injustice to the Backward Classes (BCs) through the caste census survey report. He stated that the report is filled with errors and is part of a larger conspiracy to suppress BCs.

Addressing the issue, Ramanna pointed out discrepancies in the survey, highlighting that the Other Castes (OCs) population, which was recorded at 7% in 2014, has now been shown as 15.79%. He questioned the sudden increase and accused the government of manipulating data to sideline BCs.

He further asserted that BCs would showcase their strength in the upcoming local body elections and teach the Congress a lesson. Calling for unity, he urged BC communities to prepare for a political fight against the ruling party’s alleged discrimination.

