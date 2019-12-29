Be empowered with latest tech concepts, cops were told by DGP Mahendar Reddy

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said police personnel should learn the latest science and technological concepts in their day-to-day busy schedule to tackle the cybercrime offenders more efficiently.

Addressing the training programme of 175 newly selected Reserve Sub-Inspectors held at RBVRR Telangana Police Academy here on Saturday, the DGP said the police personnel should work hard to build their knowledge in various subjects.

Also, to improve skills in IT enabled services, he added. "To recruit more experts into the Police department, we have given relaxation in 5 kilometre run in Sub-Inspector's selection exam," he stated.