Be vigilant about seasonal diseases during rainy season: Doctors

Karimnagar: While the rainy season brings joy, it also brings health challenges. It is essential to be vigilant about diseases that come during this season, suggest doctors.

Due to stagnant rainwater and increased humidity in the atmosphere, mosquitoes and other microorganisms multiply rapidly. This poses a risk of seasonal diseases. Doctors say that diseases can be avoided if proper precautions are taken. General physician at Medicover Hospital, Karimnagar, Dr. Lokesh Beerakayala speaking to The Hans India said that personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness are very important to stay healthy during the rainy season.

Most diseases can be prevented by consuming clean drinking water, eating freshly cooked food, and taking precautions to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. If anyone experiences fever or other symptoms of illness, it is very important to seek medical advice immediately, do not ignore it.

During the rainy season, seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, usually become prevalent. Gastrointestinal diseases like typhoid, cholera, hepatitis B, and diarrhea are also more common due to contaminated water and food.

Cold weather and frequent changes in temperature also increase the incidence of viral respiratory infections like cold and flu. Make sure that water does not stagnate around the house. Coolers, old tires, cans, and sumps should be cleaned regularly.

Otherwise, mosquitoes will lay eggs and breed. Seasonal diseases are prevalent due to mosquito bites. Use meshes on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house. Apart from this, if you make habits like washing your hands frequently, drinking boiled and cooled water, and eating freshly cooked food, you will not get sick, the doctor said.