Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani

Hyderabad: Residents of Begumpet Basti accused BRS MLA Danam Nagender of grabbing their lands. A complaint was made to the Minister on Tuesday. From Prakash Nagar, they reached Praja Bhavan as a rally displaying flexi and placards.

They are alleging that they had bought that land during the tenure of late leader YS Rajasekhar Reddy and now they are trying to evict them from that land. They also alleged that Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender followers are threatening them.

Some of the victims were moved to tears as they threatened to demolish their houses built on their land. They complained in public to protect them from MLA Danam and his followers attacks. On the occasion of Prajavani on Tuesday, people thronged Praja Bhavan in Begumpet. A large number of people from all corners of the city and districts came to express their problems to the government.