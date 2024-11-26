Better amenities demanded at govt hospital

Gadwal: The leaders of the Aija All-Party Committee submitted representations to the District Collector and the District Medical and Health Officer (DM & HO) in Jogulamba district headquarters on Monday regarding various issues.

They highlighted the lack of essential medicines, inadequate electricity, and poor sanitation at the Aija Government Hospital. They also pointed out the lack of basic amenities such as drinking water for patients, stating that the hospital is in dire need of attention to ensure better facilities.

Additionally, the leaders raised concerns about the new Aija bus stand, citing the lack of drinking water facilities for passengers and the need for concrete roads throughout the premises.

They also requested the restoration of Palle Velugu buses to several villages to improve rural connectivity. The leaders urged officials to take immediate action to address these pressing concerns.