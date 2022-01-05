Better healthcare services in villages with tele-medicine: VP Venkaiah Naidu

"There is a need to improve medical services in villages and with the help of tele-medicine, people can get better healthcare services with online consultation and online medicine delivery," said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.



Naidu on Wednesday virtually attended 15th Global Healthcare Summit organised on behalf of Indian American Doctors Association. The vice president said that Telangana has been giving its best in the health sector and also appreciated for ranking their in the healthcare index.

"While the country is making tremendous achievements in pharmaceutical industries, the state governments should make sure the public getting vaccinated. It is the responsibility of everyone to take vaccine to fight against coronavirus," Naidu said.