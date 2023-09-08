Better medical services should be provided in government hospitals: District Collector Ila Tripathi

Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi said that better medical services should be provided in the government hospital.

District Collector Ila Tripathi made a surprise inspection of the district hospital in the district center on Friday. Hospital Casualty, Post Operative Ward, Emergency Casualty, After a close inspection of the general ward and hospital surroundings, how many cases have come today, How many cases were discharged, The details of the cases related to any diseases were inquired.

The Collector inquired about the medical services being received by the patients in the hospital. They inquired about the details of when the patients were admitted, what the doctors were examining, what services were being provided and what was being fed. The collector said that those with symptoms should be tested for dengue. The collector said that duty medical staff should perform their duties strictly and provide better services to the patients.

The Collector advised the medical staff to educate the people visiting the hospital about the services provided to the patients in the government hospitals and the facilities provided by the government.

In this inspection, the superintendent of the hospital, Dr Jagdeeswar, Ophthalmologist Dr. Praveen, Orthopedician Dr. Sri Paul, General Medical Specialist Dr. Satish, Respiratory Medicine Specialist Dr. Sudhir, Gynecologist G. Raghu and other concerned officials participated