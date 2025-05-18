Beware of cybercrimes: SP

Adilabad: “Cyber criminals are using new methods to cheat people in the present society,” said Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he said that at present, the APK files on social media, Telegram, and WhatsApp are like mobile control in the hands of cybercriminals and vigilance is the main tool to prevent them. “If you are cheated by fraudsters, the first duty is to immediately complain to the National Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930 or the cybercrime website,” he urged.

He informed that 15 complaints have been received in just a week across the district, especially in the wake of new methods being used by cybercrime criminals such as investment fraud, loan fraud, UPI fraud, APK files, fake websites, stock market fraud, etc.

Giving an example of the method used by cybercrime criminals, he said that investment rods typically show more money on their own websites than they have invested.

“In the limits Of Adilabad 1-Town police station, a person was sent a link through Telegram telling the victim that he could earn money by doing business and investment through WhatsApp, and he was told that he should give ratings to hotels, believing that the victim paid about Rs 40,000 through UPI payment,” he said.

Similarly, a person from Jainath Mandal, who had received a loan through Mudra Finance, made a video call and informed the victim to pay some money in advance, and about Rs 22,150 was stolen from him.