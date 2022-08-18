Beware of divisive forces: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday called upon the people of the State to be cautious with the divisive forces stating that if there is hatred it would be difficult for the country to recover from the damages.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Medchal District Integrated Collector's office on Wednesday, KCR said attempts are being made to divide people in the name of religion and caste. It is difficult to construct a house but easy to demolish it. That is what is happening in the country. He said due to lopsided policies of the Centre which does not believe in federal spirit, the country was not progressing as fast as it should. When China and Singapore progressed in a short time, why can't India, he questioned.

The chief minister stressed on the need to have qualitative change in the country's politics. He said while Telangana had overcome the problem of power cuts, Maharashtra, Karnataka and even in the country's capital Delhi are facing power cuts. Such issues need to be discussed at village level ignoring the cheap tactics of some leaders, he said.

The chief minister said that carving out a separate state led to more districts, making administration reach people easier. Telangana was a sleepy region 60 years back, it was forcibly merged with Andhra and it took 50 years of struggle to get a separate state. If that did not happen, the kind of development and welfare being witnessed now would not have been possible, he added.

The chief minister said that all the 46 lakh pensioners, including ten lakh new ones would get pensioner cards with barcode facility, which would be distributed in villages and bastis by public representatives. The chief minister also announced increasing the constituency development fund from Rs 5 crore to Rs 15 crore to take up minor works in the constituencies of Medchal district.



The chief minister talked about various schemes in Telangana, including pensions to weavers, handloom workers, single women, widows, kidney patients and others. He said that no other state government in the country was providing such schemes.