BGUS leaders resort to fast to death against govt

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Tuesday sat on fast-on-to death and announced that it would not withdraw the fast until the State government gives clear unconditional assurance to make necessary arrangements for Ganesh immersion.

The Samithi's secretary Ravinuthala Sasidhar said that the arrested Samiti leaders vice-president M Rama Raju, general secretary Dr Bhagawanth Rao and Central Committee member T N Murari informed the Ramgopalpet police where they were kept that they have decided to go on fast-on-to-death until the State government issues clear assurance on making arrangements for the Ganesh immersion. However, the police immediately brought them forcefully from the police station and left them at the Baheti Bhavan, the Utsav Samiti office. However, the leaders continued their fast, he added.

He said earlier that Samiti has called for observance of the Sagara Haram programme to protest against the State government's negligence in making necessary arrangements for Ganesh immersion. However, in a bid to spoil the protest the police arrested hundreds of members and lodged them in different police stations. He alleged that the police arrests and foisting of false cases against the members of the Samiti and its volunteers were to subvert the peaceful conduct of celebrations.

The Samiti appealed to all Hindu organisations, and people's representation raise above the political lines and extend their support and solidarity to the Samiti's demand and fast for the protection of Hindu Dharmic Rights to mount pressure in Telangana government. The Samiti asked all sections of Hindu society to unitedly become part of the agitation in support of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti.

Early on, the Samiti leaders made it clear to the police that thousands of Ganesh idols would remain where they are unless the government makes necessary arrangements or be ready for all the consequences.

The Samiti's secretary said if the State government remained adamant about making necessary arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Ganesh immersion, it will have face serious consequences. Hindus cannot allow the imposition of Razakar Raj rules on the celebration of their festivals in Telangana, he warned.