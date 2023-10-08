Bhadrachalam: Area Hospital suffers shortage of doctors

Bhadrachalam : Pregnant women are suffering hardships at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital due to lack of adequate number of gynecologists at the hospital. As a result, institutional deliveries are not taking place here, and the needy women are forced to go elsewhere. Not only from the district, women visit the hospital from far-away areas in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, too. The 200-bed hospital has advanced technical facilities, but shortage of doctors and other staff are failing the people in their dire times of need.

As there is only one gynecologist there, pregnant women are not getting enough attention and, as a result, treatment. And the paltry staff are hard put to serve a steady stream of patients, especially women.

As per current requirements, the Bhadradri Hospital should have eight gynecologists. The Bhadradri Hospital hitherto ranked first in deliveries in the state has thus fallen upon hard times.

In September 2018, Bhadradri Area Hospital stood first in the state with 583 deliveries. Similarly, in 2017 there were 432 recorded deliveries.

Steps are being taken to appoint two more gynecologist, informed hospital superintendent Dr RamaKrishna. He said he had already taken the matter to the notice of ITDA PO Prateek Jain, who requested the District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala for appointing gynecologists.

When contacted, District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala assured that soon they would conduct interviews for the appointment doctors at the Area Hospital.

MLA Podem Veeraiah demanded that the government address the plight of women patients including the pregnant. He alleged that the BRS government was ignoring public health in the agency. He said he had many a time requested the government in the assembly and also directly, but the government is not responsive to the dire need of the people. Tribal leader M Ramesh demanded immediate appointment of gynecologists at the Area Hospital. He said the agency women were not in a position to go to private hospital for deliveries.