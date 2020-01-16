Bhadrachalam: Devotees throng Bhadradri for Radhothsavam programme

Bhadrachalam: The Radhothsavam Seva programme was held on a grand note here at Lord Rama temple on Wednesday on account of Sankranti festival. Meanwhile in the early hours of the day, a special Yagnam was conducted by the priests. After that, the festive deities were attired in silk robes and fragrant flowers. The chariot (Radham) was decorated with flowers and brightly illuminated. Amid chanting of hymns, the procession was taken out on temple streets with a sea of devotees drawing the chariot.



Meanwhile, the temple has seen a huge rush of devotees owing to the Sankranti festive holidays. The cottages, lodges and hotels were packed with the devotees. The temple authorities made special arrangements for the devotees to help them have a hassle-free darshan. Special laddu prasadam was distributed to the devotees. On Thursday, many couples attended the Lord's celestial wedding performed by the priests at Beda Mandapam on the premises of the temple.