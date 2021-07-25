Top
Bhadrachalam: Dhammaka Seva Yatra no-frills affair

Priests performing special pujas to the statue of Dhammakka on the occasion of Dhammaka Seva Yatra in Bhadrachalam on Satruday
Highlights

Bhadrachalam: The annual Dhammaka Seva Yatra programme was conducted by Lord Rama temple authorities here in simple way on Saturday.

As part of the conducting calendar programme in the temple the programme was conducted without devotees due to Corona outbreak.

The programme of Dhammaka seva yatra was launched by the temple in the year 2014 officially. Since then the programme is celebrated every year on the auspicious day of 'ashada pournami' in asadamasam by the tribal Lord Rama devotee Dhammaka.

Each year the programme sees enthusiastic participation from tribal devotees. Due to the outbreak of COVID 19, this year the seva was conducted among the temple priests in a simple manner on Saturday.

Earlier there were special pujas' and abhshekam to the main idols in the main temple, later the processions were conducted up to the Dhammaka statue.

After the pujas of the statue, a special kalyanam was organised in the Govinda Rama swamy temple in the temple town.

