Bhadrachalam ITDA to lead with highest tribal farmers

Khammam: With the ambitious rollout of the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme on Monday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Bhadrachalam ITDA has emerged as the lead with the largest allocation aimed at transforming tribal podu lands under the scheme. Chandrugonda Mandal was chosen as the pilot for the project with an aim to revive 1.96 lakh acres of tribal farmland beginning in Bendalapadu and Rayikampadu villages.

The government has aimed to fertilise tribal people’s podu lands owing to lack of electrical supply and clearances from the Forest Department. Under the scheme, legitimate owners of podu lands with pattas will be given Rs 6 lakh for solar pump sets throughout the course of the next five years.

A huge number of indigenous people in the district would profit from this programme because Bhadrachalam ITDA, which has the largest agency area in the State, has been allotted the most money in order to start cultivating the paddy fields.

In this regard, Bhadrachalam ITDA has chosen several villages in the mandal for the pilot project.

Notably, the Bhadrachalam ITDA area has long been home to a large number of indigenous people who live on paddy fields. During the reign of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the government was granted title documents. Title deeds were issued to some individuals even after that. But these lands don’t have irrigation water. Consequently, tribal farmers who labour at the Raikampadu solar pump set are dealing with a lot of challenges and now stand a chance to benefit from this scheme.

The State will add 6 lakh acres to the Jal Vikasam plan during 2025–2026 and 2029–2030. Notably, a strategy has been put in place to cultivate a maximum of 1.96 lakh acres of land inside the district. A trial run of solar pump sets has already been carried out and placed at Bendalapadu, Rayikampadu, and other villages in Chandrugonda Mandal.

“Tribal farmers who cultivate on land with paddy rights will receive full subsidies under this arrangement,” informed ITDA APO General David Raj.

The district will receive funding over the next five years to carry out the plan, according to the officials. It was stated that around 550 farmers would cultivate 1,516 acres in 2025–2026; in 2026–2027, 2027–2028, and 2028–2029, the farmers would cultivate 2,809 frames 6,483; and in total, 1 of 11,786 farmers would contribute 27,448 acres for this project.

The project guidelines call for recognition of one unit as a farmer with a two-and-a-half-acre farm. Groups of farmers who fall short of the minimum will be formed. Applications must be received by May 25 in order for farms to be identified.

A timeline has been set at the district level to complete the survey and other work tenders by May 30 and begin construction in a few regions by June 25. From June 26 to March 31, land development, borewell drilling, solar pump installation, and other tasks should be finished. At the district level, the Collector will serve as the chairman for the scheme’s execution.