Bhadrachalam: No arrangements for holy dip in Godavari

Bhadrachalam: During the auspicious days of Karthika Masam, devoteesarrive here in large numbers to take a holy dip river Godavari. However, absence of any arrangements at the Pushkar Ghats has left them aghast. As the news spread about the poor state of affairs at Pushkar Ghats, a large number of devotees are staying away from paying visit to Bhadrachalam. The ghats and river bunds present a poor picture, as they are full of mud and dust and giving out bad smell.

The devotees are sore that the endowment or other department officials did not take any interest in the cleaning of the surrounding areas of Godavari river. They failed to provide proper sanitation, said an anguished devotee G Prasad. That they should neglect such a great occasion was highly deplorably, he said, pointing to the travails of devotees in reaching out to the waters for an ablution.

Another devotee wondered what happened to the coordination exercise among various departments. This also shows the negligence of higher-ups to ensure proper arrangements for the holy dips which are performed by devotees in Godavari throughout the holy month of Kartika Masam.