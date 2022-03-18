Bhadrachalam: Preparations for Sri Rama Navami begin

Bhadrachalam: The Lord Rama temple here has started traditional works for the festival of Sri Rama Navami amid celebrations on the auspicious day of Holy Pournami.

A number of women devotees took part in preparing 'Thalambralu' amid the sonorous chants of 'Jai Rama…Jai Rama.' After performing the Swapanam ritual to the festival idols, the priests conducted Kalasa puja on the temple premises, besides performing a special puja at the Chitrakuta Mandapam before preparing 'Thalambralu.'

Using turmeric, vermillion, ghee, perfume and other scented powers, the devotees and the wives of rithwiks prepared nearly 30 quintals of Thalambralu on the day. A total of 150 quintals would be prepared by April first week, informed the officials.

Later in the day, the festival idols of the deities were placed at Beda Mandapam where Nithya Kalyanam is performed every day.

Amid the recitation of Keerthanas of the great singer and devotee, Ramadasu, a special pug was put on the deities by the priests. Thousands of devotees witnessed the special Kumbha Harathulu offered to the deities.

A special puja was also performed as part of Dolotsavam and Vasanthotsavam. Lord Rama was dressed as a groom. Later, a Thiuruveedhi Seva followed.

Executive Officer B Shivaji said Bramotsavalu will begin on April 2nd on the Telugu New Year Day of Ugadi and the main events of the celestial wedding will take place on April 10 and Pattabhishekam on April 11 in the open place at Mithila Stadium. Bramotsavalu will draw to a close on April 16 with Chakrasnanam.