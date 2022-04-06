Bhadrachalam: Ramachandraiah appointed chief dance master of Arts College

Bhadrachalam: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Potru Gautham has appointed Padma Sri awardee Ramachandraiah as the chief dance master for the ITDA Arts College. The Project Officer and staff felicitated Ramachandraiah who later visited the tribal museum.

Speaking on the occasion, Gautham informed that Ramachandraiah has been giving the training of traditional tribal singing and dancing to the students of the Arts School which is run by the ITDA.

To encourage the students in their traditional arts, ITDA appointed him as the chief dancer, he added. After the training, the ITDA will be giving certificates to the students, the PO said.

Ramachandraiah expressed happiness on being appointed as the chief dancer for the students. He said the students should come and learn the traditional songs and dance for the protection of the tribal tradition. He said the government is giving importance for developing arts in the State. He conveyed special thanks to the ITDA PO.