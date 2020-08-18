Bhadrachalam: Retired chief priest dies of Coronavirus

Bhadrachalam: The retired chief priest of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, Koti Rama Krishnama Charyulu (80) died of Covid-19 on Tuesday. He used to perform Maha Samrajya Pattabhi Shekam, which will be conducted for every 60 years in the temple. He had performed 50 celestial weddings of Lord Rama during his tenure.



Krishnama Charyulu was affected with coronavirus and shifted to Hyderabad.

As his condition became critical, doctors advised to take him to house. He was admitted to Government Hospital in Bhadrachalam on Monday and he breathed his last on Tuesday.

Temple Executive Officer, priests and staff expressed deep condolences to his family members.

This is the third Covid death in the temple town.