Bhadrachalam: Sabari Smruthi Yatra held

Bhadrachalam: Sri Sita Rama Chandra Swamy temple organised Sabari Smruthi Yatra programme in a grand note on Wednesday.

Special pujas were conducted by the priests at the temple on the occasion. Earlier in the day a massive Giri Pradakshana programme was conducted. The tribal traditional dances were organised by the tribal devotees during the programme. The devotees sang Lord Rama songs during the Giri pradakshana.

A Nithya Kalayanam programme was conducted especially for the tribal devotees at Chitrakuta mandapam.The priests conducted special pujas to the various flowers. The temple officers arranged free darshan to the tribal devotees during the programme.

On the occasion, the priests conducted special pujas to the statue of the Sabari in the temple premises. Covid safety norms were followed during the programme.