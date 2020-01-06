Bhadrachalam: Thousands throng Bhadradri for Uttara Dwara Darshanam

Bhadrachalam: The historic Bhadrachalam temple reverberated with the chants of devotees who converged at the temple in huge numbers to get the Uttara Dwara Darshanam on the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations here on Monday. After the completion of Teppotsavam (float festival) on Sunday night, the temple authorities allowed the devotees for the Uttara Dwara Darshanam since Monday morning. Thousands of devotees who thronged the temple had to wait in long queues to the glimpse of the Lord Rama and his consort Sita. Meanwhile, the beautifully decorated Uttara Dwaram was opened in the early hours amidst the chanting of devotees. Before the opening of the Uttara Dwaram, the priests gave a brief explanation about the day's importance.



Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MLA Podem Veeraiah, MLC Balasani Laxminarayana, Collector Rajat Kumar Saini, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer VP Goutham and others attended the programmes held on the day at the temple.