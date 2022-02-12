Bhadrachalam: Tiger on prowl triggers panic in Agency areas

Bhadrachalam: People living in Bhadrachalam Agency are in the grip of fear after spotting a tiger on a culvert in Cherla mandal on Friday.

Motorists driving towards Bhadrachalam from Cherla noticed the tiger crossing the main road and they stopped vehicle till the animal went out of sight.

For the last one month, the tiger have been spotted in many places in Annapureddypalli, Chandrugonda, Dammapet, Penuballi and lastly in Bhadrachalam agency area.

According to Cherla forest range officer P Upendra, they received information about the tiger movement in the mandal and saw it was moving towards river Godavari side. He also said that the officials are on the job to find out whether it was a tiger or not but locals are saying it was a tiger. He further said, ''we are trying to collect pug marks after that we will make an announcement."

The news of the movement of the tiger panicked the people of the mandal. Farmers and labourers are scared to venture out of their home.

N Venkat Rao of Kudunur village said, ''all farmers are busy with chilly harvesting but after hearing the news about the movement of the big cat, labourers are not coming for cutting of chilly fruits."

M V Ramana, a daily laborer of R-Kothagudem village said, ''we have children and family and don't want go out despite having no food until the Forest department makes an announcement about the tiger's moment''.

Even vehicular moment has also reduced on Cherla-Bhadrachalam main road on Friday. the Forest department has also verifying the news whether the tiger has entered into Cherla mandal.