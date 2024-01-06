  • Menu
Bhadradri Co-op Bank opens 17th branch

Bhadradri Co-op Bank opens 17th branch
MLA Padmavathi calls upon public to utilise its services

Kodad: Kodad MLA Padmavathi has inaugurated the 17th branch of Bhadradri Co-operative Bank in Kodad. She appreciated the management of Bhadradri Bank for rendering valuable services to customers for the past 26 years. She advised the people of Kodad to utilise the services of the bank.

Bank chairman Cherukuri Krishna Murthy stated that their bank started operations in 1997 and has been rendering bank services to the people through 17 bank branches. The bank has achieved a turnover of Rs 917 crore, he said. Stating their bank has been running as per the norms of Reserve Bank of India, he said the bank has all the facilities as in any leading bank. He urged Kodad people to patronise the bank and benefit from its services. Bank vice-chairman S Uday Pratap, Vemulapalli Venkateshwar Rao, Maddi Pitchaiah, Manager V Krishna Murthy, Buinessmen Association president G Srinivas, Kodad Ward 13 councillor L Ramadevi, K Jaya Prakash and other VIPs of town participated in the inauguration.

More Stories
