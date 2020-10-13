Bhadradri district secures second place in normal deliveries

Kothagudem: The Bhadradri-Kothagudem district stood in second place across the State in the number of normal deliveries in government hospitals. The highest number of deliveries - 5,316 - have been recorded in all government hospitals in the district from April to September 2020 and out of them, 85 percent are normal deliveries.



Thanks to KCR Kits, which helped in increasing the number of deliveries in primary health centres and area hospitals in the district. According to information, as many as 4.404 KCR

Kits were distributed to women after deliveries from April to September 2020.

Doctors and paramedical staff worked hard for normal deliveries in all government hospitals in the wake of Covid-19 crisis and officials and people are appreciating them for this. During the peak stage of Covid-19, all private hospitals have been shut down afraid of contacting coronavirus, but government doctors and staff worked selflessly and saved many patients.

According to official records, as many as 7,596 pregnant women registered their names in government hospitals for deliveries from April to September 2020 and out of this, about 3,316 deliveries were conducted.

There are 29 primary health centres (PHC), four urban health care centres, three area hospitals and five UPHC in the district. Highest deliveries took place in Satyanarayanapuram, Dummugudem, Aswapuram and Mangapet, which are remote areas in the district. District Programming Officer Dr K Sujatha said due to financial burden and KCR Kits, most of the pregnant women are choosing government hospitals, thus increasing the number of deliveries in government hospitals. Government hospitals giving top priority to normal deliveries also another reason for the increase, she added.