Bhadradri gears up for Mukkoti Ekadasi fete

Bhadrachalam: The stage is set for Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations which will commence on December 27 and end on January 16 at Bhadrachalam.

The festival will start from Adyayanoschavalu ritual and the idol of Rama will be decorated as Matsyavataram. As part of the annual ritual, the "Teppotsavam" will be organised on the river Godavari, taking the idols of Rama, Seetha and Laxmana on a ferry boat across river Godavari.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday released the posters on the ensuing Mukkoti Ekadasi festivities in the temple.

Temple Executive Officer G Narasimhulu, chief priest of the temple A Vijay Raghavan and other priests who were present at the releasing of the festival poster briefed the Minister on the arrangements and the days on which important rituals would be performed.

Speaking after the release of the poster, Indrakaran Reddy said the temple officials have been making elaborate arrangements for the festival.

He said the main events of the festival, 'Teppothsavam' and 'Uttara Dwara Darshanam', would be held on January 5 and 6 respectively. He said all necessary arrangements were being made to meet the pilgrim rush.

The district administration has prepared an action plan to meet the pilgrim rush during the celebrations. The TSRTC will operate special bus services from across the Telangana as well as the neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh.

Additional bus services are planned from Khammam region to the temple town. The frequency of bus services from Kothagudem, Khammam, Manuguru, Yellandu, and other important cities including Hyderabad would be increased.

Sale of meat and liquor will be prohibited during the celebrations, the district authorities said.

Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam has earmarked Rs 65 lakh towards the arrangements for Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations.