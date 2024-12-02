Bhadradri Gurukul Students Intoxicated, Education Sector Neglected

Telangana's education system is facing serious problems due to the lack of a full-time education minister. Without proper supervision, many schools are struggling to function effectively.

Students at a Gurukul school in Annapureddipalli, Bhadradri district, were found intoxicated, raising concerns about discipline and safety. Parents and the public are worried about such lapses in schools.

Critics blame the absence of dedicated leadership in the education department for these issues. They are demanding the immediate appointment of a full-time minister to improve supervision and ensure schools operate smoothly. The government is yet to respond.