Live
- Driving Change: Nikhil Singla on Leading a Groundbreaking Digital Transformation
- India Faces Consequences After Bangladesh Mission Breach in Tripura: A Deeply Regrettable Incident
- Green Signal for Vijayawada Metro Rail Project
- Visakhapatnam To See Metro Rail Soon
- Telangana Police Deny Allegations in Mulugu Encounter
- High Court Petition Filed Over Ticket Prices for Pushpa 2
- Bhadradri Gurukul Students Intoxicated, Education Sector Neglected
- Shahid Kapoor Felt He Needed to 'Protect' Mira Rajput from the Film Industry: 'It's a Big, Bad World'
- Trump’s Second Term Could Challenge Highly Skilled Indian Immigrants, Says Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi
- OnePlus 13 India Launch Confirmed, Global Debut and Release Date Set for January 2025
Just In
Bhadradri Gurukul Students Intoxicated, Education Sector Neglected
Highlights
Telangana's education system is facing serious problems due to the lack of a full-time education minister.
Telangana's education system is facing serious problems due to the lack of a full-time education minister. Without proper supervision, many schools are struggling to function effectively.
Students at a Gurukul school in Annapureddipalli, Bhadradri district, were found intoxicated, raising concerns about discipline and safety. Parents and the public are worried about such lapses in schools.
Critics blame the absence of dedicated leadership in the education department for these issues. They are demanding the immediate appointment of a full-time minister to improve supervision and ensure schools operate smoothly. The government is yet to respond.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS