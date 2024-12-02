  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bhadradri Gurukul Students Intoxicated, Education Sector Neglected

Bhadradri Gurukul Students Intoxicated, Education Sector Neglected
x
Highlights

Telangana's education system is facing serious problems due to the lack of a full-time education minister.

Telangana's education system is facing serious problems due to the lack of a full-time education minister. Without proper supervision, many schools are struggling to function effectively.

Students at a Gurukul school in Annapureddipalli, Bhadradri district, were found intoxicated, raising concerns about discipline and safety. Parents and the public are worried about such lapses in schools.

Critics blame the absence of dedicated leadership in the education department for these issues. They are demanding the immediate appointment of a full-time minister to improve supervision and ensure schools operate smoothly. The government is yet to respond.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick