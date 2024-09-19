Bhadradri head priest suspended for cover-up

Bhadrachalam: In Bhadrachalam Sri Sitaramachandra Swami Devasthanam, a case was registered in the police station that a priest committed sexual abuse on his daughter-in-law, and the head priest of the Devasthanam, Podhicheti Sitaramanujacharyu, was suspended for allegedly keeping it secret from the authorities of Bhadrachalam Devasthanam.

In the same incident, as the priests registered a case against his son, Sitaram, Bhadradri Devasthanam EO L Rama Devi issued an official order suspending him as well. The case was filed on August 14 when the daughter-in-law filed a complaint with the Tadepalligudem town police in AP, alleging that her uncle sexually assaulted her and that her aunt and other family members harassed her for Rs 10 lakh. However, sources in the temple claim that the head priests kept this matter secret from the Bhadradri Devasthanam officials. In this regard, it is learnt that the Devasthanam officials brought this matter to the notice of the Commissioner of the Department of Endowments, Hanumantha Rao, as it came to light two days ago.

In this order, the chief priests have already issued charge memo to P Sitaramanuja Charyulu, the priest and his son Sitaram.

Recently, it was learnt that the Commissioner took this matter seriously and ordered them to be suspended immediately. Due to this, the authorities of the temple issued an official order suspending both of them. Devasthanam sources say that the first head priest to have a case of sexual harassment registered in the history of Bhadradri Devasthanam was Podicheti Sitaramanujacharyulu, It is reported that there have been no such incidents in the past.

While a case has been registered against the head priest on the charges of sexual harassment, it has been the subject of much discussion.