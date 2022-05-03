  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bhadradri hundi fetches Rs 2 crores

Officials and volunteers counting hundi income at Chintrakuta Mandapam on Lord Rama temple premises in Bhadrachalam on Monday.
x

Officials and volunteers counting hundi income at Chintrakuta Mandapam on Lord Rama temple premises in Bhadrachalam on Monday. 

Highlights

An income of Rs 2,00,22,897 was earned by the Sri Seeta Ramachandraswamy Temple in the past 60 days.

Bhadrachalam: Counting hundi offerings at Sri Seeta Ramachandraswamy Temple at Bhadrachalam in the district was taken up on Monday.

An income of Rs 2,00,22,897 was earned by the temple in the past 60 days.

The devotees also offered 140 grams of gold and 2.5 kg silver articles, the temple officials informed. There were also 780 American dollars and other country curruency.

The last hundi counting took place on March 3, 2021.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X