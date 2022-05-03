Bhadradri hundi fetches Rs 2 crores

Bhadrachalam: Counting hundi offerings at Sri Seeta Ramachandraswamy Temple at Bhadrachalam in the district was taken up on Monday.

An income of Rs 2,00,22,897 was earned by the temple in the past 60 days.

The devotees also offered 140 grams of gold and 2.5 kg silver articles, the temple officials informed. There were also 780 American dollars and other country curruency.

The last hundi counting took place on March 3, 2021.