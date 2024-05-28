Bhadradri Ram dragged into Gotra, Pravara row

Bhadrachalam: The controversy pertaining to the Gotra and reciting of Pravara (lineage) of Lord Rama and Sita has now become the talk of town in Bhadrachalam. Devotees feel that the sanctity of the temple was getting affected as even Gods were being dragged into politics.

There are allegations of multiple religious irregularities concerning the celestial wedding, particularly changes made in the last decade or so pertaining to the Gotra and Pravara that is recited during the celestial wedding of Lord Rama on the Ramanavami day.

It is being alleged that instead of the Gotra and Pravara of Lord Rama, the Gotra and Pravara of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laskhmi were being read which they say is a travesty of religious belief. A batch of writ petitions was filed by one GTV Manindhar and others in the Telangana High Court which ordered that the matter be referred to experts.

Following that recently, the state government appointed a five-member expert committee on the issue as per the order of the High Court.

The Sthanacharyas, Chief Priests, Sub-Chief Priests and Vedic Scholars and 30 Sri Madramayana reciters have been asked to give an explanation on the Gotra Pravaras of Sitaram. The cover was handed over to the Executive Officer on Saturday, it is learnt.

But what exactly is the controversy about? According to Annadanam Chidambara Sastry, a vedic scholar and founder chairman of Hanumath Adhyathmika Kendram, Arepalli Agraharam, Guntur district, the Gotra of Lord Rama is Vasista and the Pravara should be chanted as Nabhaga, Ajha and Dasaratha.

But, the priests have been chanting Achyutha Gotram instead of Vasista and Pravara has also changed. The priests chant the word Ramanarayana many times than Ramachadra Swamy as an alternative name. This had begun a decade ago, sources say.

In this, the Pravara of Ramanarayana was chanted as Parabrahma Sarma, Vyuhanarayana Sarma and Vibhava Vasudeva Sarma. These are the names used while referring to the Pravara of Vishnu.