Bhadradri temple abuzz with activity

Bhadrachalam: Bhadrachalam is abuzz with excitement and fervour as preparations are in full swing for the grand Sri Rama Navami festival, particularly the Celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his consort Sita, scheduled to take place at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple on Wednesday.

An impressive 2.50 lakh laddu prasadams have been prepared, ready to be offered to the devotees thronging to the temple. The government, represented by Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, will present silk clothes during the celestial wedding ceremony.

The authorities have made meticulous arrangements, deploying 1800 police personnel to ensure a smooth and secure celebration.

In anticipation of the massive influx of devotees from neighbouring states, the temple management has set up 19 counters for selling laddu prasadam and 60 counters for free distribution of talambralu. The Kalyana Mandapam has been divided into 24 sectors to accommodate spectators for the celestial wedding.

Moreover, TSRTC and APSRTC will ply buses in different parts to Bhadrachalam for the convenience of devotees. Nearly 400 buses will be run in the Khammam region; ten more have been set up in the temple town for local trips.

The festival’s highlight, the ‘Sri Rama Maha Pattabhishekam,’ is slated for Thursday, with the presence of Governor CP Radha Krishna.

District officials, including Endowment Commissioner Hanmanth Rao, Collector Dr Priyanaka Ala, and Superintendent of Police Rohith Raj, have been overseeing arrangements to ensure the event’s smooth conduct.

Special prayers and rituals will commence at 2 am on Wednesday, leading up to the Kalyanotsavam.

To facilitate devotees’ convenience, the authorities have organised drinking water, buttermilk, and ORS sachets distribution, considering the summer heat.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the ‘Edurukolu Utsavam’ followed by Garuda Seva was conducted traditionally in which a large number of devotees attended.