Bharat Gaurav Divya Dakshin Yatra chugs off with full occupancy

Hyderabad: The temple tourism is likely to increase in Telangana as the second BharatGaurav Divya Dakshin Yatra chugged off from Secunderabad Railway station on Tuesday has witnessed 96 percent occupancy.

The vibe of rich cultural and religious traditions reverberated at the Secunderabad Railway station premises among Rail yatris who were traveling in Bharat Gaurav train- Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga of two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh expressed happiness.

Raghuma Reddy, 75 years old, resident of Hyderabad, one of the rail yatris, said, “Indian railway has introduced an amazing journey of exploring the temples of our country.” Nageshwar, another passenger said, “The grand welcome organised by the railway made us feel so special. I found this package best, even booking the tickets that include lodging and boarding was easy. The entire trip seems to be very flexible in this service.”

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated, “The Bharat Gaurav trains will give major fillip to the growth of spiritual Tourism in the country and the train provides a great opportunity for pilgrim passengers to visit culturally prominent and historical places without the hassle of planning individual itinerary items.”