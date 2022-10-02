Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul to cover temple, dargah & church

Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi whose Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Telangana on October 24 at Makthal and will pass through Mahbubnagar town, Jadcherla, Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Muthangi, Sangareddy crossroads, Jogipet, Shankarampet and ending at Mandanoor before entering Hyderabad.

The TPCC has planned Rahul's walkathon in Telangana in such a way that he would be visiting more places of worship starting with Chilkur Balaji temple, Jahangir Peer Dargah and Medak church. Some of these would include the places of worship which Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had touched during his praja yatra. The difference is while Sanjay has been visiting temples, Rahul would be visiting dargah and church.

A meeting of the Congress leaders was held for finalising the yatra in the states, including Telangana and Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi would be in Karnataka for 22 days and in Andhra Pradesh for four days. A coordinating team would be formed with leaders from Telangana and Maharashtra.

Talking to the media, Revanth Reddy said that this yatra would change the future of India. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, was a historical yatra.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that they have requested DGP M Mahender Reddy to give permission for the yatra and submitted the route map.

The party has requested for bandobast in the state. The DGP, they said, has told the Congress leaders that he would direct the district officials to provide security.











