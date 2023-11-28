Bharat Jodo Yatra redefined Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that his Bharat Jodo Yatra changed Indian politics forever as it brought back the word 'Mohabbat' (love) in the political discourse.

Addressing an election rally in Nampally constituency in Hyderabad, he said it was during Mahatma Gandhi's times that the word 'Mohabbat' was used in politics.

"No body was using the word Mohabbat in politics before Bharat Jodo Yatra. We promoted love in politics," he said reiterating that his goal is to open "Mohabbat ki dukan" in "nafrat ke bazaar".

Stating that India is a country of love and brotherhood, the Congress MP alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS and other hardliners were spreading hatred in the country.

"I am fighting Modi, the hatred he had in his heart and his anger and that’s why have 24 cases in different states. For the first time, in a defamation case I was sentenced for two years. They snatched my house. I told them that I don’t live in a building but in the hearts of crores of people," he said.

Stating that it is a fight of ideology, Rahul Gandhi claimed that his family has been carrying on this fight for decades. He made it clear that there is no question of compromise in this fight.

Speaking in a constituency considered a stronghold of Asaduddin Owaisi-led Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), he alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and MIM are hand in glove with the BJP.

"I have 24 cases against me. ED, CBI and other agencies are all after me. How many cases are there against Owaisi. Which agency is after Owaisi," he asked.

"MIM has no votes in Assam but it fields candidates there and the list of candidates also comes from BJP. It also contests in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa. Whenever they can damage Congress and help BJP, they field their candidates," he said.

He claimed that his first goal is to end hatred in the country. Alleging that Modi is spreading hatred in the country, he said KCR and Owaisi were helping him in this. "We will have to defeat Modi at the Centre and for this first we have to defeat KCR in Telangana," he said.

Calling BRS, BJP and MIM as one team, he asked why they were no against KCR when he was running the most corrupt government in the country.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that BRS supported Modi on GST, demonetisation and in passing other bills in the Parliament.

He reiterated the allegation that KCR committed a scam of Rs.1 lakh crore in the Kaleshwaram project. "I have seen Kaleshwaram. The barrage is sinking. There are big cracks in the piers," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that KCR also snatched lands of 20 lakh people through Dharani portal in the name of computerisation.

"KCR what has Congress done? I want to tell him that the roads he walks on and the school, college and university he went to were all built by Congress," he said

He claimed that it was Congress which built Hyderabad Metro, the new international airport and developed the city as an important global IT destination.