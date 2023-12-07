Bhatti pays respects to YS Rajashekar Reddy’s portrait

Hyderabad: Congress leader Mallu Bhatti, who won from Madhira constituency in the Telangana assembly elections, is showing new enthusiasm in Vikramarka. He got the post of Deputy CM. Revanth Reddy sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Telangana, while many ministers also sworn-in. Bhatti is also attending the event. He will take oath as Deputy CM.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka garlanded the portrait of YS Rajasekhar Reddy in his office on Thursday in view of attending the swearing-in ceremony. Participated in this special puja along with family members. He shared the video on his social media account.