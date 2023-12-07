Live
- Punjab to open 100 more Aam Aadmi clinics: Bhagwant Mann
- Breather for former Kerala FM Thomas Isaac as Kerala HC stays interim order
- Israel strikes Hamas stronghold in Jabalia refugee camp
- CBI arrests assistant garrison engineer from Raj's Kota in graft case
- Massive decline in farmers’ registration for food-grain procurement in Bengal after arrest of min: LoP
- Microsoft India announces hike of 6% on business software from Feb 1
- Kodali Nani visits Cyclone affected areas in Gudivada, assures of govt. support
- Goa TMC demands apology from Giriraj Singh over ‘Thumka’ remarks against Mamata Banerjee
- NIA files charge sheet in Nizamabad PFI case, total accused now is 17
- FIR cannot be quashed on the basis of settlement between kidnappers and parents: Delhi HC
Just In
Bhatti pays respects to YS Rajashekar Reddy’s portrait
Highlights
Garlands the portrait of YS Rajasekhar Reddy in his office on Thursday in view of attending the swearing-in ceremony
Hyderabad: Congress leader Mallu Bhatti, who won from Madhira constituency in the Telangana assembly elections, is showing new enthusiasm in Vikramarka. He got the post of Deputy CM. Revanth Reddy sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Telangana, while many ministers also sworn-in. Bhatti is also attending the event. He will take oath as Deputy CM.
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka garlanded the portrait of YS Rajasekhar Reddy in his office on Thursday in view of attending the swearing-in ceremony. Participated in this special puja along with family members. He shared the video on his social media account.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS